Essentia Price Down 11.5% Over Last Week (ESS)

Essentia (ESS) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 3rd. During the last seven days, Essentia has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Essentia coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Essentia has a total market capitalization of $537,143.00 and $21,493.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008653 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010739 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000046 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Essentia

Essentia’s genesis date was June 24th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 coins. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. Essentia’s official website is essentia.one.

Buying and Selling Essentia

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally.Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles.ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

