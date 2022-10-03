ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $12.13 Million (ETH2X-FLI)

ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index (ETH2X-FLI) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index coin can now be bought for approximately $7.86 or 0.00040376 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index has traded flat against the dollar. ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index has a market cap of $12.13 million and $377,905.00 worth of ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index Profile

ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index was first traded on March 14th, 2021. ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index’s total supply is 1,543,940 coins. ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index’s official Twitter account is @indexcoop and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index is www.tokensets.com/portfolio/ethfli.

Buying and Selling ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Flexible Leverage Index lets users leverage a collateralized debt position in a safe and efficient way by abstracting its management into a simple index. It enabled market participants to take on leverage while minimizing the transaction costs and risks associated with maintaining collateralized debt.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

