Ethereum Stake Hits 1-Day Volume of $434.00 (ETHYS)

Ethereum Stake (ETHYS) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. During the last week, Ethereum Stake has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Stake coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.81 or 0.00009262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Stake has a market cap of $362,002.36 and $434.00 worth of Ethereum Stake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000318 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00007685 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000768 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010803 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Ethereum Stake Coin Profile
Ethereum Stake’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 200,000 coins. Ethereum Stake’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Stake is ethereumstake.farm.
Buying and Selling Ethereum Stake
Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Stake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Stake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.