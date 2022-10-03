EthereumMax (EMAX) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $11.29 Million

EthereumMax (EMAX) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. In the last week, EthereumMax has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. One EthereumMax coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EthereumMax has a market capitalization of $11.29 million and approximately $8,844.00 worth of EthereumMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumMax Profile

EthereumMax’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. EthereumMax’s total supply is 2,000,000,000,000,000 coins. The official website for EthereumMax is www.ethereummax.org. The Reddit community for EthereumMax is https://reddit.com/r/EthereumMax. EthereumMax’s official Twitter account is @ethereum_max and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EthereumMax Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumMax is an expansion of the Ethereum ecosystem. $eMax is a decentralized financial cryptocurrency hosted on the Ethereum blockchain. It is designed to provide a secured approach to managing digital assets and providing instant access to rewards for holders.The token was built with a vision to strengthen the existing systems while adding secondary benefits that redistributes 2% of all transactions to existing holders. This will supply investors with an increase of $eMax in their wallets with each transaction.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EthereumMax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EthereumMax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EthereumMax using one of the exchanges listed above.

