Ethermon Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.40 Million (EMON)

Ethermon (EMON) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Ethermon coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethermon has traded down 24.1% against the US dollar. Ethermon has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and $54,517.00 worth of Ethermon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009005 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000768 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010843 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Ethermon Coin Profile
Ethermon’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. Ethermon’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins. Ethermon’s official Twitter account is @Ethermon_NFT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethermon is www.ethermon.io.
Buying and Selling Ethermon
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethermon directly using US dollars.
