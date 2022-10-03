Ethermon Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.40 Million (EMON)

Ethermon (EMON) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Ethermon coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethermon has traded down 24.1% against the US dollar. Ethermon has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and $54,517.00 worth of Ethermon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethermon Coin Profile

Ethermon’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. Ethermon’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins. Ethermon’s official Twitter account is @Ethermon_NFT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethermon is www.ethermon.io.

Buying and Selling Ethermon

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethermon is one of the first Ethereum-based blockchain games to create interactive non-fungible tokens (NFTs), allowing players to own, improve, use, and profit from their in-game virtual assets. Originally launched as Etheremon in 2017, the current upgraded version was relaunched in 2019 by its most dedicated players and an expanded team.EMON is a new token that has been developed to support Ethermon's expansion from 2D browser-based gameplay into 3D metaverses (currently Decentraland), focused on a play-to-earn model. EMON will become the main and only token within the Ethermon ecosystem, and the EMONT legacy token will slowly be phased out and eventually completely replaced.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethermon directly using US dollars.

