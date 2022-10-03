ETNA Network Price Down 15.5% This Week (ETNA)

ETNA Network (ETNA) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. ETNA Network has a market cap of $1.87 million and $12,513.00 worth of ETNA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ETNA Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0187 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ETNA Network has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ETNA Network

ETNA Network’s launch date was March 18th, 2021. ETNA Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. ETNA Network’s official Twitter account is @CyclopsFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. ETNA Network’s official website is etna.network/home.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETNA Network (ETNA) is a hybrid DeFI-type project that is set to bridge the gap between the decentralized space and the masses that are being left out due to the complexities in DeFi.ETNA DeBank Product is best described as a Digital asset system that combines a digital money market feature that supports the use of both cryptocurrencies and whitelisted NFTs as collaterals and the first Liquidity Protocol that is augmented with a Broker-Buyer type trading (BBT) Mechanism.”

