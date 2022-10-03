Evanesco Network (EVA) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $194,120.00

Evanesco Network (EVA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Evanesco Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Evanesco Network has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. Evanesco Network has a total market capitalization of $194,120.00 and $58,954.00 worth of Evanesco Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Evanesco Network Coin Profile

Evanesco Network launched on December 23rd, 2021. Evanesco Network’s total supply is 185,000,000 coins. Evanesco Network’s official Twitter account is @evanescoio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Evanesco Network is www.evanesco.org.

Evanesco Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EVA is a financial protocol platform in the Web3 ecology that combines Layer0 network infrastructure and privacycomputing framework. Based on the double-layer consensus mechanism, EVA not only provides a decentralized, flexible and secure network infrastructure for the cryptocurrency ecology, but also support the scalable and efficient protection of private assets for smart contracts. It provide safe, reliable and efficient network access and encrypted financial services for the Web3.0 application and DeFi ecology.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evanesco Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evanesco Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evanesco Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

