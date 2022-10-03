Evercore ISI Cuts CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Price Target to $95.00

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CBRE. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.00.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

CBRE Group stock opened at $67.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.69. CBRE Group has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.45. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in CBRE Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 65.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its position in CBRE Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

