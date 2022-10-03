Evercore ISI Lowers Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $505.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $601.00 to $505.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CICC Research started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $538.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $559.21.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $387.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $440.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $426.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $109.17 billion, a PE ratio of 53.42, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intuit will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.52%.

In related news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628 over the last ninety days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Intuit by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

