Everett Harris & Co. CA Purchases 6,313 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,313 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 119.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 490.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 361.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 153.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

BBWI opened at $32.60 on Monday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $82.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.72.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBWI has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Wedbush lowered shares of Bath & Body Works to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

Bath & Body Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Stories

