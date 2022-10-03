EvidenZ Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4,276.00 (BCDT)

EvidenZ (BCDT) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, EvidenZ has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. EvidenZ has a total market capitalization of $2.46 million and $4,276.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EvidenZ coin can currently be bought for $0.0633 or 0.00000324 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008706 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010772 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EvidenZ Coin Profile

EvidenZ’s genesis date was December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 38,794,917 coins. The official website for EvidenZ is www.evidenz.io. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EvidenZ

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDT is the token linked to the EvidenZ framework, used by the company BCdiploma to allow hundreds of institutions to issue diplomas in a digital, decentralized and secure way. The BCDT is required to issue each certificate on the Ethereum blockchain. It is a utility token: for each certification, part of the BCDT used is burned by the smart contract of the EvidenZ ecosystem, reducing its total quantity. 40M BCDTs were issued during an ICO in January 2018: no more BCDTs will be issued after this date.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvidenZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvidenZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvidenZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

