Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Price Target Cut to €28.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €35.00 ($35.71) to €28.00 ($28.57) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Evonik Industries from €28.00 ($28.57) to €25.00 ($25.51) in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Evonik Industries from €36.00 ($36.73) to €28.00 ($28.57) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Evonik Industries from €23.00 ($23.47) to €19.00 ($19.39) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of Evonik Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Evonik Industries from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evonik Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.00.

Evonik Industries Stock Performance

Shares of EVKIF opened at $17.50 on Friday. Evonik Industries has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $33.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.29.

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

