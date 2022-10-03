Exen Coin Price Up 14.7% Over Last 7 Days (BTXN)

Exen Coin (BTXN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, Exen Coin has traded up 14.7% against the dollar. One Exen Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00002998 BTC on popular exchanges. Exen Coin has a market cap of $7.61 million and $89,128.00 worth of Exen Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000321 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009080 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000526 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010885 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Exen Coin Coin Profile
Exen Coin’s official Twitter account is @Bitexencom.
Exen Coin Coin Trading
