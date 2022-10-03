Expanse (EXP) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,180.00

Expanse (EXP) traded down 18.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Expanse coin can currently be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Expanse has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. Expanse has a market capitalization of $251,003.00 and approximately $1,180.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000126 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007146 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Eleven Finance (ELE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Exp (EXP) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin2Gen (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

Expanse (CRYPTO:EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 34,700,352 coins. The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech. The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Expanse Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

