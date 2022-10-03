Factom Reaches One Day Volume of $112.00 (FCT)

Factom (FCT) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 3rd. During the last seven days, Factom has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar. One Factom coin can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00002150 BTC on exchanges. Factom has a total market capitalization of $4.39 million and $112.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Factom Coin Profile

Factom’s genesis date was September 1st, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 10,440,033 coins. The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Factom’s official message board is factomize.com/forums. The official website for Factom is factom.org.

Factom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Factom is a system for securing millions of real-time records in the blockchain with a single hash.Businesses and governments can use Factom to simplify records management, record business processes, and address security and compliance issues.Factom uses the blockchain to power a remarkable range of applications, including audit systems, medical records, supply chain management, voting systems, property titles, legal applications, and financial systems. Download the Factom Whitepaper to understand out how business and governments can use the blockchain technology to improve their services and their profit margins.Factom servers, or nodes, are run by individuals or organizations that apply for a grant to become an Authority Node Operator (ANO). ANOs are selected by a committee based on trustworthiness, professionalism, and volume of work, among other criteria. The top servers ranked by user support will be the Federated Servers, followed by the Audit Servers (considered alternates to step in were a Federated Server to lose support or goes offline). For more information, see Factom Governance documentation.The official Factom ticker is “FCT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Factom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Factom using one of the exchanges listed above.

