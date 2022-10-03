FaZe (NASDAQ:FAZE) & Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Head to Head Survey

FaZe (NASDAQ:FAZE – Get Rating) and Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FaZe and Rush Street Interactive’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FaZe N/A N/A -$6.87 million N/A N/A Rush Street Interactive $488.11 million 1.66 -$19.49 million ($0.63) -5.84

FaZe has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rush Street Interactive.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FaZe N/A -1.37% 0.06% Rush Street Interactive -7.28% -18.28% -13.49%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares FaZe and Rush Street Interactive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

FaZe has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rush Street Interactive has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for FaZe and Rush Street Interactive, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FaZe 0 0 0 0 N/A Rush Street Interactive 0 4 5 0 2.56

Rush Street Interactive has a consensus price target of $12.80, suggesting a potential upside of 247.83%. Given Rush Street Interactive’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rush Street Interactive is more favorable than FaZe.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.7% of FaZe shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.8% of Rush Street Interactive shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.0% of Rush Street Interactive shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About FaZe

FaZe Holdings Inc. operates lifestyle and media platform in gaming and youth culture. The company produces content, designs merchandise and consumer products, and creates advertising and sponsorship programs for brands reaching approximately 500 million fans across social platforms. It delivers various entertainment spanning video blogs, lifestyle and branded content, gaming highlights, and live streams of competitive gaming tournaments. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines. The company markets its online casino and sports betting under BetRivers.com, PlaySugarHouse.com, and RushBet.co brands. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

