FedoraCoin (TIPS) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

FedoraCoin (TIPS) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. FedoraCoin has a total market capitalization of $744,797.89 and approximately $31,625.00 worth of FedoraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FedoraCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, FedoraCoin has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar.

FedoraCoin

FedoraCoin Coin Profile

FedoraCoin (CRYPTO:TIPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 31st, 2018. FedoraCoin’s total supply is 482,759,907,611 coins and its circulating supply is 212,269,865,434 coins. The Reddit community for FedoraCoin is /r/FedoraCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FedoraCoin is www.tipsco.in. FedoraCoin’s official Twitter account is @TiPS_FedoraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FedoraCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FedoreCoin is PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FedoraCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FedoraCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FedoraCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

