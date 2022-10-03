Fetch.ai (FET) 24-Hour Volume Hits $6.31 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $89.38 million and $6.31 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for about $0.0813 or 0.00000419 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00087588 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00064609 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00031181 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00018053 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00007713 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2019. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,099,094,270 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

