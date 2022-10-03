FibSWAP DEx Price Hits $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (FIBO)

FibSWAP DEx (FIBO) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One FibSWAP DEx coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FibSWAP DEx has a market cap of $2.92 million and approximately $14,653.00 worth of FibSWAP DEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FibSWAP DEx has traded up 26.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000321 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009080 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000526 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010885 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
FibSWAP DEx Coin Profile
FibSWAP DEx’s total supply is 9,239,340,704 coins and its circulating supply is 4,362,291,667 coins. The Reddit community for FibSWAP DEx is https://reddit.com/r/FibswapDEx. FibSWAP DEx’s official Twitter account is @FibSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here.
FibSWAP DEx Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for FibSWAP DEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FibSWAP DEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.