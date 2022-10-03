Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FIS. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $98.00 in a report on Sunday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.46.

NYSE:FIS opened at $75.57 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.54 and a 12-month high of $126.20.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 136.23%.

In related news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,853,031.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 207,240 shares of company stock valued at $18,934,354. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

