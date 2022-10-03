Filecash (FIC) Reaches Market Cap of $308,022.00

Filecash (FIC) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Filecash coin can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecash has a total market capitalization of $308,022.00 and $138,174.00 worth of Filecash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Filecash has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Filecash

Filecash’s launch date was May 1st, 2018. Filecash’s total supply is 55,508,483 coins. The Reddit community for Filecash is https://reddit.com/r/Filecash. Filecash’s official Twitter account is @filecashglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Filecash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecash aims to construct a storage infrastructure for Web 3.0 based on IPFS. It sets out to free up unused storage space to build an algorithmic cloud storage market for everyone.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Filecash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

