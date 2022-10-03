Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Major Shareholder Buys $107,424.75 in Stock

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) major shareholder Edmond Safra purchased 49,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $107,424.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,810,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,191,570.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edmond Safra also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Finance Of America Companies alerts:

On Wednesday, July 13th, Edmond Safra purchased 3,792 shares of Finance Of America Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $6,598.08.

On Monday, July 11th, Edmond Safra purchased 73,162 shares of Finance Of America Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $126,570.26.

On Wednesday, July 6th, Edmond Safra purchased 100,000 shares of Finance Of America Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $170,000.00.

Finance Of America Companies Price Performance

Shares of FOA opened at $1.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $92.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.45, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. Finance Of America Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $5.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Finance Of America Companies

Finance Of America Companies ( NYSE:FOA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.26). Finance Of America Companies had a negative net margin of 33.91% and a positive return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $141.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Finance Of America Companies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOA. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,476,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Finance Of America Companies by 307.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 377,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 284,622 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Finance Of America Companies during the first quarter worth $494,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Finance Of America Companies by 80.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 288,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 128,857 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Finance Of America Companies during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on FOA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Finance Of America Companies to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

About Finance Of America Companies

(Get Rating)

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company operates through: Mortgage Originations, Reverse Originations, Commercial Originations, Lender Services, and Portfolio Management segments. It provides residential mortgage loans to the government sponsored entities; government-insured agricultural lending solutions to farmers; product development, loan securitization, loan sales, risk management, asset management, and servicing oversight services to enterprise and third-party funds; and ancillary business services, title agency and title insurance services, mortgage servicing rights valuation and trade brokerage, transactional fulfillment services, mortgage loan third party review or due diligence services, and appraisal and capital management services to residential mortgage, student lending, and commercial lending industry customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Finance Of America Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finance Of America Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.