Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Major Shareholder Buys $170,223.30 in Stock

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) major shareholder Edmond Safra purchased 87,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $170,223.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,072,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,941,033.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edmond Safra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 13th, Edmond Safra purchased 3,792 shares of Finance Of America Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $6,598.08.

On Monday, July 11th, Edmond Safra purchased 73,162 shares of Finance Of America Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $126,570.26.

On Wednesday, July 6th, Edmond Safra purchased 100,000 shares of Finance Of America Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $170,000.00.

Finance Of America Companies Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of FOA stock opened at $1.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.45, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average is $2.04. The stock has a market cap of $92.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.84. Finance Of America Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $5.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Finance Of America Companies ( NYSE:FOA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $141.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.24 million. Finance Of America Companies had a negative net margin of 33.91% and a positive return on equity of 9.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Finance Of America Companies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Finance Of America Companies by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Finance Of America Companies by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 7,573 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Finance Of America Companies by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 517,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 30,673 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Finance Of America Companies by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 9,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Finance Of America Companies by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 288,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 128,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on FOA. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Finance Of America Companies to $4.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

About Finance Of America Companies

(Get Rating)

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company operates through: Mortgage Originations, Reverse Originations, Commercial Originations, Lender Services, and Portfolio Management segments. It provides residential mortgage loans to the government sponsored entities; government-insured agricultural lending solutions to farmers; product development, loan securitization, loan sales, risk management, asset management, and servicing oversight services to enterprise and third-party funds; and ancillary business services, title agency and title insurance services, mortgage servicing rights valuation and trade brokerage, transactional fulfillment services, mortgage loan third party review or due diligence services, and appraisal and capital management services to residential mortgage, student lending, and commercial lending industry customers.

Featured Articles

