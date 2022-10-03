Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Major Shareholder Edmond Safra Acquires 59,690 Shares

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) major shareholder Edmond Safra purchased 59,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.04 per share, for a total transaction of $121,767.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,657,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,461,310.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edmond Safra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 13th, Edmond Safra acquired 3,792 shares of Finance Of America Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $6,598.08.

On Monday, July 11th, Edmond Safra acquired 73,162 shares of Finance Of America Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $126,570.26.

On Wednesday, July 6th, Edmond Safra acquired 100,000 shares of Finance Of America Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $170,000.00.

Finance Of America Companies Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE FOA opened at $1.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.45, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.84. Finance Of America Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $5.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average is $2.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Finance Of America Companies ( NYSE:FOA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $141.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.24 million. Finance Of America Companies had a positive return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 33.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Finance Of America Companies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

FOA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Finance Of America Companies from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Finance Of America Companies to $4.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Finance Of America Companies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $4,476,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Finance Of America Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Finance Of America Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Finance Of America Companies by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 288,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 128,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Finance Of America Companies by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 18,960 shares in the last quarter. 53.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Finance Of America Companies

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company operates through: Mortgage Originations, Reverse Originations, Commercial Originations, Lender Services, and Portfolio Management segments. It provides residential mortgage loans to the government sponsored entities; government-insured agricultural lending solutions to farmers; product development, loan securitization, loan sales, risk management, asset management, and servicing oversight services to enterprise and third-party funds; and ancillary business services, title agency and title insurance services, mortgage servicing rights valuation and trade brokerage, transactional fulfillment services, mortgage loan third party review or due diligence services, and appraisal and capital management services to residential mortgage, student lending, and commercial lending industry customers.

