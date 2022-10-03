Financial Comparison: Next Hydrogen Solutions (OTC:NXHSF) & ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)

Next Hydrogen Solutions (OTC:NXHSF – Get Rating) and ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Next Hydrogen Solutions and ASM International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Next Hydrogen Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ASM International $2.05 billion 5.39 $585.29 million $12.55 18.11

ASM International has higher revenue and earnings than Next Hydrogen Solutions.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Next Hydrogen Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A ASM International 0 2 6 0 2.75

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Next Hydrogen Solutions and ASM International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Next Hydrogen Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 264.20%. ASM International has a consensus target price of $381.00, suggesting a potential upside of 67.63%. Given Next Hydrogen Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Next Hydrogen Solutions is more favorable than ASM International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of ASM International shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of ASM International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Next Hydrogen Solutions and ASM International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Next Hydrogen Solutions N/A N/A N/A ASM International 29.12% 23.83% 19.45%

Summary

ASM International beats Next Hydrogen Solutions on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Next Hydrogen Solutions

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells water and electricity electrolyzers to generate clean hydrogen for use as an energy source. It offers commercial solutions to decarbonize transportation and industrial sectors. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About ASM International

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials that are used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, and batch diffusion/furnace systems, as well as provides spare parts and support services. The company also manufactures and sells equipment, which is used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices. It serves manufacturers of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. The company was formerly known as Advanced Semiconductor Materials International NV. ASM International NV was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands.

