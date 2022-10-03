Financial Survey: American Lithium (LIACF) and Its Rivals

American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF – Get Rating) is one of 108 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare American Lithium to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for American Lithium and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get American Lithium alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Lithium 0 0 1 0 3.00 American Lithium Competitors 683 2042 2674 83 2.39

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 58.30%. Given American Lithium’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Lithium has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

0.0% of American Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.9% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

American Lithium has a beta of 2.24, meaning that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Lithium’s peers have a beta of 0.62, meaning that their average stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares American Lithium and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Lithium N/A -16.39% -16.08% American Lithium Competitors -875.28% 2.59% -1.11%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Lithium and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio American Lithium N/A -$18.80 million -13.36 American Lithium Competitors $8.11 billion $2.45 billion -7.52

American Lithium’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than American Lithium. American Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

American Lithium peers beat American Lithium on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About American Lithium

(Get Rating)

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Claystones project covering an area of approximately 5,052 hectares located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Menika Mining Ltd. and changed its name to American Lithium Corp. in April 2016. American Lithium Corp. was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for American Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.