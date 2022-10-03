FIO Protocol (FIO) Market Cap Tops $35.19 Million

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 3rd. In the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. FIO Protocol has a market capitalization of $35.19 million and $3.16 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0431 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000313 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00012488 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007367 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000664 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00010350 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00012610 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000778 BTC.
- Decimal (DEL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000204 BTC.
FIO Protocol Profile
FIO Protocol (FIO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 815,837,682 coins. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io.
