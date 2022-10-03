FIO Protocol (FIO) Market Cap Tops $35.19 Million

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 3rd. In the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. FIO Protocol has a market capitalization of $35.19 million and $3.16 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0431 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00012488 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007367 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00010350 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00012610 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000204 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO Protocol (FIO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 815,837,682 coins. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors.FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses.FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. The FIO Protocol runs on its own dPoS blockchain – the FIO Chain. As the internal economic driver, the FIO Token is utilized to pay for all fees necessary to write data to the chain.While the FIO Token is necessary to utilize the FIO Protocol – users do not need to directly obtain the token, as the FIO Protocol is designed for the ability to accept indirect payments. Users can potentially pay for their FIO Protocol usage through intermediaries, including through the Foundation itself, and through using various other popular cryptocurrencies.FIO-enabled products may also choose to pay in part, or in whole, the cost of a FIO Address registration/renewal. Please check with your provider for specifics on their implementation.”

