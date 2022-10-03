First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) PT Lowered to $31.00

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler to $31.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

First Western Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

MYFW stock opened at $24.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.07 and a 200 day moving average of $29.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. First Western Financial has a twelve month low of $24.64 and a twelve month high of $34.20. The firm has a market cap of $233.88 million, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.70.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.13). First Western Financial had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $27.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that First Western Financial will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Western Financial

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Western Financial

In other First Western Financial news, CIO John Emery Sawyer bought 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.29 per share, for a total transaction of $25,243.25. Following the purchase, the executive now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,263. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 1,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $31,867.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 767,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,335,207.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CIO John Emery Sawyer purchased 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.29 per share, for a total transaction of $25,243.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $128,263. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,003 shares of company stock worth $416,864. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYFW. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in First Western Financial during the first quarter valued at $435,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in First Western Financial by 284.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 21,711 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in First Western Financial during the first quarter valued at $127,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in First Western Financial by 2,408.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in First Western Financial by 4.2% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 740,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,140,000 after acquiring an additional 29,836 shares during the period. 50.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Western Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

