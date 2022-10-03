FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 134.71 ($1.63).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FGP. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 150 ($1.81) to GBX 160 ($1.93) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 155 ($1.87) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 160 ($1.93) to GBX 165 ($1.99) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th.

Get FirstGroup alerts:

FirstGroup Stock Up 0.3 %

FGP stock opened at GBX 105.50 ($1.27) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £791.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.73. FirstGroup has a 12 month low of GBX 83.75 ($1.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 145.66 ($1.76). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 120.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 121.30.

Insider Activity at FirstGroup

About FirstGroup

In related news, insider Ryan Mangold sold 327,533 shares of FirstGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.32), for a total value of £357,010.97 ($431,381.07). In other FirstGroup news, insider Peter Lynas purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £23,000 ($27,791.20). Also, insider Ryan Mangold sold 327,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.32), for a total transaction of £357,010.97 ($431,381.07).

(Get Rating)

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; passenger rail services; and hull trains and Lumos.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.