Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) Short Interest Update

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 399,700 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the August 31st total of 453,300 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 238,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Fluent stock opened at $1.35 on Monday. Fluent has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $98.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.64 million. Fluent had a negative net margin of 15.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fluent will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fluent news, insider Matthew Conlin bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 357,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,869. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLNT. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fluent by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,215,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,198 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fluent by 288.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,484,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,743 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fluent by 383.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 164,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 130,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

