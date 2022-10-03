Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.71.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FOCS shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Focus Financial Partners Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of FOCS stock opened at $31.51 on Wednesday. Focus Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $30.86 and a 12-month high of $69.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.90 and its 200 day moving average is $38.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Trading of Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The company had revenue of $539.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.87 million. Research analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 154,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 76,238 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 190,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after acquiring an additional 11,398 shares during the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 2,200,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,947,000 after acquiring an additional 286,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 221.6% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 14,570 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

Featured Articles

