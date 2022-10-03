Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stake Increased by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 174,324 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,726 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,338,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,501,475,000 after purchasing an additional 26,707,784 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $780,129,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,771,739 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $418,988,000 after purchasing an additional 436,777 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,015,262 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $389,189,000 after purchasing an additional 372,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $11.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.07. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.38.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.18.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.