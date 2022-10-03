ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.18.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

ForgeRock Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE FORG opened at $14.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a PE ratio of -13.84. ForgeRock has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $38.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ForgeRock

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.18 million. ForgeRock had a negative net margin of 35.37% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ForgeRock will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FORG. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. 33.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ForgeRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.