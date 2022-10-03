Fortress Lending Hits One Day Volume of $41,307.00 (FTS)

Fortress Lending (FTS) traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Fortress Lending coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fortress Lending has a market capitalization of $109,287.79 and $41,307.00 worth of Fortress Lending was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fortress Lending has traded down 60.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006148 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010743 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Fortress Lending

Fortress Lending launched on April 9th, 2021. Fortress Lending’s official Twitter account is @Jetfuelfinance.

Fortress Lending Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A Decentralized Marketplace For Lenders And Borrowers With Borderless Stablecoins. Telegram | Medium | Github Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortress Lending directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fortress Lending should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fortress Lending using one of the exchanges listed above.

