ForTube Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.69 Million (FOR)

ForTube (FOR) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 3rd. One ForTube coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0186 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges. ForTube has a total market cap of $18.17 million and $3.69 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ForTube has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ForTube alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009170 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010831 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ForTube Profile

ForTube’s genesis date was November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 976,789,286 coins. The official website for ForTube is for.tube/home. ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ForTube is medium.com/@theforceprotocol.

Buying and Selling ForTube

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ForTube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ForTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ForTube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ForTube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.