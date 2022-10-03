Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) versus Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG) Head-To-Head Survey

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) and Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Fortuna Silver Mines and Platinum Group Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortuna Silver Mines 6.26% 6.06% 4.28% Platinum Group Metals N/A -30.02% -21.44%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Fortuna Silver Mines and Platinum Group Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortuna Silver Mines 0 2 4 0 2.67 Platinum Group Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Fortuna Silver Mines currently has a consensus price target of $5.88, indicating a potential upside of 133.13%. Given Fortuna Silver Mines’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Fortuna Silver Mines is more favorable than Platinum Group Metals.

Fortuna Silver Mines has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Platinum Group Metals has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.9% of Fortuna Silver Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of Platinum Group Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Platinum Group Metals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fortuna Silver Mines and Platinum Group Metals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortuna Silver Mines $599.85 million 1.22 $59.40 million $0.15 16.80 Platinum Group Metals N/A N/A -$13.06 million ($0.14) -11.64

Fortuna Silver Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Platinum Group Metals. Platinum Group Metals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fortuna Silver Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fortuna Silver Mines beats Platinum Group Metals on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire. The company was formerly known as Fortuna Ventures Inc. and changed its name to Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. in June 2005. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Platinum Group Metals

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa. It also develops next-generation battery technology using platinum and palladium. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

