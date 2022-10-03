FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,994 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 545.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its position in shares of 3M by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 4,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.43.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $110.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. 3M has a 12 month low of $110.39 and a 12 month high of $186.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. 3M’s payout ratio is 83.24%.

In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

