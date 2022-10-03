FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,139 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $62.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.57. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $61.78 and a one year high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

