FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of PRFZ stock opened at $145.71 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.92. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1-year low of $145.13 and a 1-year high of $202.21.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

