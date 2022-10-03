Foxy Equilibrium Price Hits $0.0032 on Top Exchanges (Foxy)

Foxy Equilibrium (Foxy) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Foxy Equilibrium has a market capitalization of $4,156.28 and approximately $31,532.00 worth of Foxy Equilibrium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Foxy Equilibrium coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Foxy Equilibrium has traded up 23.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000255 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010730 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00142993 BTC.
- Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $347.68 or 0.01781778 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005125 BTC.
