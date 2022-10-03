Fractal (FCL) 1-Day Volume Reaches $65,973.00

Fractal (FCL) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. During the last seven days, Fractal has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fractal has a total market capitalization of $332,621.49 and approximately $65,973.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fractal coin can now be purchased for $0.0200 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010813 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00147417 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $351.58 or 0.01791193 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005111 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005107 BTC.

Fractal Profile

Fractal’s launch date was September 29th, 2021. Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fractal

According to CryptoCompare, “Fractal is an open-source zero-margin protocol designed to define a basic standard to exchange user information in a fair and open way ensuring a high-quality version of the free internet.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

