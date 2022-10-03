Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) by 887.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,819 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FBRT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 28.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,624,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,299 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,431,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,519,000 after purchasing an additional 134,029 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $16,702,000. Orchard Capital Managment LLC acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,404,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 374,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 10,905 shares during the period. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Franklin BSP Realty Trust

In other news, Director Buford H. Ortale bought 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.82 per share, for a total transaction of $73,334.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,334. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Franklin BSP Realty Trust news, Director Buford H. Ortale purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.82 per share, with a total value of $73,334.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,334. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Buford H. Ortale purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $35,310.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock opened at $10.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 110.58 and a quick ratio of 110.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.95. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.34 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -46.41%.

Several research analysts recently commented on FBRT shares. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities cut Franklin BSP Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment.

