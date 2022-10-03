Franklin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.12 Million (FLY)

Franklin (FLY) traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Franklin has a market capitalization of $6.76 million and $2.12 million worth of Franklin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Franklin has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Franklin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006148 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010743 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Franklin Profile

Franklin launched on January 13th, 2021. Franklin’s total supply is 1,675,697,249 coins. The official website for Franklin is tokenfly.co. Franklin’s official Twitter account is @FrankLinYield and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Franklin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The FLy token was designed to provide customers with an opportunity of getting discounts and additional benefits from VRM and the eco-system of VRM. The token should support a company's development via building a strong society of institutional and retail partners around the company.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Franklin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Franklin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Franklin using one of the exchanges listed above.

