Frax Share Reaches Market Capitalization of $448.01 Million (FXS)

Frax Share (FXS) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Frax Share coin can now be purchased for about $4.49 or 0.00022803 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Frax Share has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Frax Share has a total market cap of $448.01 million and $10.32 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Frax Share

Frax Share’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,822,984 coins and its circulating supply is 71,082,648 coins. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance.

Frax Share Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Share should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

