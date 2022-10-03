Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) Short Interest Update

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 323,400 shares, a decrease of 11.9% from the August 31st total of 366,900 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 95,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Freedom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Get Freedom alerts:

Institutional Trading of Freedom

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Freedom during the 2nd quarter worth about $958,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Freedom by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 15,977 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Freedom by 873.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Freedom by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Freedom by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Freedom Stock Performance

NASDAQ FRHC opened at $49.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.16. Freedom has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $72.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $226.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.55 million. Freedom had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 38.66%.

Freedom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, retail banking, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital auto loans, as well as insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.