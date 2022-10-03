Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) PT Lowered to C$19.00 at National Bank Financial

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

FRHLF has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC cut shares of Freehold Royalties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.30.

Freehold Royalties Stock Performance

FRHLF opened at $10.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.19. Freehold Royalties has a 52-week low of $7.78 and a 52-week high of $13.97.

Freehold Royalties Cuts Dividend

About Freehold Royalties

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.0685 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

