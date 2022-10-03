FTX Token Price Tops $24.82 on Major Exchanges (FTT)

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 3rd. FTX Token has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion and approximately $72.00 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FTX Token coin can currently be bought for $24.82 or 0.00126108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FTX Token has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FTX Token Coin Profile

FTX Token’s genesis date was April 21st, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 308,845,118 coins. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com.

Buying and Selling FTX Token

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users.FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

