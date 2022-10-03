Fundamenta (FMTA) Price Reaches $0.0053 on Exchanges

Fundamenta (FMTA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Fundamenta coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. Fundamenta has a total market cap of $14,993.61 and approximately $103.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fundamenta has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000317 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006146 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000768 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010750 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000052 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Fundamenta Profile
Fundamenta’s total supply is 18,105,833 coins and its circulating supply is 2,835,717 coins. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network.
Fundamenta Coin Trading
