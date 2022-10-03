FUZE Token (FUZE) One Day Volume Tops $23,276.00

FUZE Token (FUZE) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One FUZE Token coin can now be bought for about $10.96 or 0.00055985 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FUZE Token has a total market cap of $8,216.47 and $23,276.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FUZE Token has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004076 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000764 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010813 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
FUZE Token Coin Profile
FUZE Token’s total supply is 749 coins. The Reddit community for FUZE Token is https://reddit.com/r/FUZE_Token. FUZE Token’s official message board is medium.com/@fuzetoken. FUZE Token’s official website is fuzetoken.net. FUZE Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenFuze and its Facebook page is accessible here.
