Gala 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $134.77 Million (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, Gala has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. One Gala coin can currently be bought for about $0.0406 or 0.00000207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gala has a total market cap of $1.57 billion and approximately $134.77 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Gala

Gala’s genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 38,617,333,353 coins. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/GoGalaGames. Gala’s official website is gala.games.

Gala Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

